The Volunteer Wildfire Service (VWS) has received a significant donation due to the bravery of two firefighters from the City of Cape Town. Firefighters Jermaine Carelse and Renaldo Duncan completed the 21km Two Oceans Half Marathon in full firefighting gear, to raise funds for VWS.

The Volunteer Wildfire Service is a valuable partner in Cape Town’s efforts to combat wildfires and played a vital role in blazing the devastating Table Mountain fire of 2021. However, the duo’s willingness and determination have seen that more than R180 000 was raised in the process to help the VWS. “I think the public and the businesses that donated should receive all the praise. These are much-needed funds to continue with the operations of VWS. If this is the response they received after only two weeks, imagine the possibility if this campaign started three months ago,” says Jermaine.

The pair finished the race with an unofficial time of 2 hours, 41 minutes, and 58 seconds. VWS CEO, Claire Lötter, says that they are thankful for their colleagues at the City’s Fire and Rescue Service going beyond the call of duty for them. “We are amazed and honoured that our friends and colleagues at the City’s Fire and Rescue Service would take on such an endeavour to raise awareness to raise funds for us. We are so grateful to these two amazing men and dedicated firefighters,” Lötter explained.