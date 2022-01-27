Ravensmead police are investigating a case of theft after a seven-year-old dog was stolen from its home last Friday, and there is a R1500 reward for information.

Heartbroken Yashika Nikita Naidoo describes her dog, Husky, as a Siberian husky of medium size with white patches on the lower parts of her body and around her nose and eyes.

“I appeal to the community to please save her from trauma or neglect or dog fights,” she says.

Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirms a case of theft is under investigation.

“The complainant was woken by a family member in the early hours of Friday, informing her that there were suspects in the yard with a dog.

“The suspects took the dog and fled the scene.”

Yashika says the family will pay a reward of R1500 for information leading to the dog’s safe return.

She can be reached on 082 451 7228.

