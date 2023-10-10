Scammers operating inside Pollsmoor Prison have started to target the families of unsuspecting convicts, charging them a bogus parole fee. This was revealed by the hartseer girlfriend of convict Jeremy Sias, who says they were told to pay R1 500 for his release.

Sias was charged with the murder of showjumper Meghan Cremer in 2019. DISAPPOINTED: Sias’ girlfriend Jaydeen Azur. Picture: Patrick Louw After a lengthy trial, Western Cape High Court Judge Elizabeth Baartman found him not guilty of murder in May, after the State had failed to prove its case. He was, however, convicted on two counts of theft, for stealing Cremer’s car and handbag, and defeating the ends of justice after admitting to dumping her body and sentenced to an effective four years behind bars.

His meisie Jaydeen Azur, 26, says she got a call last week from an “official” at Pollsmoor Prison. “He said it was in connection with Jeremy’s case and asked me where I am from. He told me Jeremy is coming home today [Monday]. He said he was getting parole and he must have R1 500,” she said. Jaydeen was glad and her family helped get her the money, but were left confused when they received a text message with a Capitec account number.

“It seemed like a scam and so we decided to go to the prison to go and hear for ourselves and that is when they told us something was wrong,” she said. DODGY: Text sent for R1 500. “I thought it was funny because I know you don’t pay for parole, you pay for bail. We have four children together and they were so excited.” She says they only see Jeremy every second Saturday.

Jaydeen says the next day, the caller made contact again and reduced his price to R200. “I told him that I am not paying because I don’t work and I don’t have money. Then I got a call from him saying my ma se p*** and that he is going to have me killed.” DISAPPOINTED: Sias’ girlfriend Jaydeen Azur was sad that he wasn’t getting parole. Picture: Patrick Louw Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Candice van Reenen added: “The Department confirms that it is not aware of an alleged scam involving payment for parole by family members of inmates.