National lottery operator Ithuba says R139 million in Powerball and Lotto jackpots are up for grabs this weekend. The combined Powerball jackpots was estimated at R77m.

According to Ithuba, the PowerBall is at an estimated R35m and PowerBall Plus R42m. The draw will take place on Friday at 9pm. On Saturday, there is R55m in guaranteed Lotto jackpots.

The Lotto jackpot is a guaranteed R30m, Lotto Plus 1 R25m and Lotto Plus 2 R7m. “Our jackpots are exciting and display significant amounts which our players can play for, we also urge winners to continue to check their tickets, and to come forward and claim their winnings as soon as possible,” said Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza. She said winners who won R50 000 and above received free trauma counselling from professional psychologists and free financial advice from accredited financial advisers. Winnings were paid directly into the winner’s accounts, tax-free.

In July, a Pretoria man bagged R100m in the Powerball jackpot. The winner walked away with R99 983 308.10 from the July 19 draw. Lottery-runner Ithuba said the man had come forward to claim his “life-changing” jackpot but had no plans to quit his day job