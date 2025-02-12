FRANSCHHOEK’S Farm Sanctuary SA is offering a helse R1.2 million reward for information leading to the recovery of a stolen sheep. But this is no ordinary skapie. Baanksy is a world-famous painter.

The woolly whiz, named after notorious British street artist and activist Banksy, was last seen on 1 February. Founder and Director of the farm, Joanne Lefson, says: “A family visiting from the UK had booked a commission from Baanksy on 2 February, but he didn’t arrive at his art studio. “We went looking for him and filed a police report. We don’t have any leads to go on. We had a smaller reward last week but now we have upped it to R1.2 million because we want clarification on what happened.

“He was either stolen but there were no signs of a break-in, or out somewhere roaming the Winelands. “We don’t know why this particular sheep went missing when we have 10 of them.” Lefson says Baanksy was rescued from the side of the road in the Karoo and learned his art skills from a equally-talented varkie.

She adds: “Farm Sanctuary SA is known for having had Pigcasso – a painting pig that was rescued in 2016 and who became the most accomplished animal artist in history. Baanksy the painting sheep has been missing for almost two weeks. Picture: Supplied “As a vulnerable lamb, Baanksy was kept near Pigcasso’s art studio and he would often watch Pigcasso paint. “One day in 2024 when the sheep was being sheared, a brush was needed to clear the hair from the shearer’s blade. One of Pigcasso’s brushes was used and left in the stall.

“The sheep walked to the brush, picked it up, and made similar artistic movements to those made by Pigcasso. “The sheep learned to paint by watching Pigcasso. While Baanksy’s career only began in 2024, the sheep had already acquired a global following having sold artworks around the world and raised invaluable awareness and revenue for the sanctuary and its mission.” Lefson said the sheep can be identified by having paint on his hooves.

She explained the large amount for the reward, saying: “The reward is very high but the average painting of Baanksy goes for about R35 000. “His art sells around the world. He watched another animal paint and learned like that and that is why he is so special. “It’s not easy to replace a painting sheep. The money is a lot but the value of the artwork that he’s made, it is worth it.”