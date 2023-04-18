Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has announced that the City of Cape Town will design, build and operate a R1.2 billion solar PV plant with battery storage capable of providing up to a full stage of load shedding protection. This is one of two projects awarded support from the C40 Cities Finance Facility (CFF), which offers cities technical and financial assistance in support of a green and just transition.

This comes as Eskom announced on Monday that stages 5 and 6 load shedding would continue until further notice due to breakdowns at facilities and two generators being taken offline for repairs. From Tuesday 5am, Stage 5 load shedding will be implemented until 4pm and Stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm until 5am daily. This pattern will be repeated “until further notice”, according to Eskom. The City said the CFF initiative is funded by the German, French and UK governments.