A Cape Town man who became only the fourth person in the world to swim from Robben Island to Bloubergstrand 100 times, has raised over R120 000 for the Cape of Good Hope Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). On Saturday, Howard Warrington took to the icy Atlantic waters from Robben Island to start his 100th swim in aid of the SPCA.

“Swimming one hundred 7.4km crossings from Robben Island to Bloubergstrand in a period of seven years took me on a journey I could never imagine,” he says. “My first swim was done with no idea what I was diving into, literally. As it all progressed, I came to realise this journey chose me more than I chose the journey. ROUTE: Robben Island “Each swim presented a different sea in terms of temperature, wind, currents and other factors. Nothing could be taken for granted. Only commitment and focus got me to the shore each time.”

According to the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, Howard has raised over R120 000 thus far and people were still donating. “This phenomenal achievement will help offset at least 12% of costs incurred by our wildlife department which operates at an estimated cost of a million rand annually,” the organisation said. Howard gave thanks to an exceptional team who has been supporting him throughout his crossings.