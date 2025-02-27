On Wednesday afternoon, Magistrate Sadiqah Guenduoz issued strict bail conditions to Rungo, who has been classified as a prohibited person in South Africa as she does not hold official documents.

Rungo is accused of remaining in the country after being declared a prohibited person and had unlawfully and intentionally come “into possession of an identity certificate belonging to another (and presented it as her own) or belonging to any person other than the person it belongs to” and she had unlawfully submitted “an application to the department of Home Affairs where she identifies herself as Sara Moyo”.

She is to remain under house arrest for the duration of her bail and is only allowed to leave her residence in Summer Greens for court appearances and for consulting with a lawyer.

She is also allowed to attend the Home Affairs offices if it is required of her to do so, but is barred from making any applications for any documents.