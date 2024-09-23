The mom says she plans to travel, donate to charity, and most importantly, afford her children a quality education, something she never had herself.

The National Lottery Ithuba confirmed that the winner came forward to claim the life-changing prize from the September 13 draw, having bought her ticket via the FNB banking platform.

“I texted my partner telling him that - I got the call. At that point, I did not know how much I had won but I knew that all my numbers matched the winning numbers but remained unsure as to whether the numbers were from the same draw,” says the excited winner.

She visited the Ithuba offices in Durban, where she learned that she was the sole winner of 107 million tax-free rands.