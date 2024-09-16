One person has won the R107million Powerball jackpot from the September 13, 2024 draw. According to National Lottery Ithuba’s draw sheet there was just one winner.

The winner will walk away with a staggering amount of R107,768,939.56 Four people won in the second division, guessing five correct number. They each won an amount of R171,547.30

The Powerball Plus jackpot was not won. The jackpot is estimated at R36million in the next draw (September 17, 2024) after rolling over for 12 consecutive times. In the Powerball Plus jackpot second division, two people had five correct numbers, and will each win R150,457.50.

This Powerball jackpot will be in the third jackpot over R100million that has been won this year. In January one person walked away with R121million from the January 26, 2024 draw. The winner spent R45 on their winning ticket.

Three people won the Powerball jackpot which was estimated at around R131 million for the April 5 draw. The money was won after 19 consecutive roll-overs. According to the Ithuba Draw officer each person walked away with a whopping R44,762,152.47.

The winners included a 35-year-old male who planned to continue working even though he was R44million richer. The second winner was a woman who said she played the same numbers for eight years after initially selecting them through the Quick Pick method. Her winning ticket cost her R15.