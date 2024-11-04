The winner of the Lotto jackpot worth over R103million is yet to claim their prize. The National Lottery confirmed the winner played their lucky numbers via a banking app and is yet to claim their life-changing prize.

The winner from October 30,2024 draw walks away with R103,684,796.00 “However, it is standard procedure for the banks to contact the winners who have played via their respective banking platforms and won amounts larger than R249,000,” said Ithuba in a statement. They said the winner would be informed of their win and thereafter directed to visit their nearest Ithuba regional office where a simple, yet thorough claim and validation process will be conducted.

“Winnings below R249,000 are automatically paid into the winner’s account.” Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza said: “We are incredibly excited to have created yet another multi-millionaire. We cannot wait to meet this winner and walk this remarkable transformative journey with them.” Ithuba said this officially marks this win as the second highest Lotto jackpot to be won in the history of the game in South Africa.

This jackpot has surpassed the R100 million jackpot which was claimed by a Pretoria resident only in September this year. The highest Lotto jackpot to date of R110million was won by four people in 2018. This remains the highest, record-breaking jackpot to date, for the game.