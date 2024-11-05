South Africa is another multi-millionaire richer after a woman came forward to claim the R103 million Lotto jackpot from the October 30th draw. This win has made her the second highest Lotto jackpot winner in South African history.

National Lottery Ithuba said the winner, who is a frequent player, selected her numbers via the Quick Pick option using her banking App with a R160 wager. She was contacted by the bank last Thursday to inform her of her winnings and claimed her prize the following day. Ithuba said it is standard procedure for the banks to contact the winners of amounts larger than R249,000.

Winnings below R249,000 are automatically paid into the winner’s account. Ithuba CEO Charmaine Maguza said: “We are incredibly excited to have created yet another multi-millionaire in a deserving participant. “We often speak about our jackpots being life-changing, but the gravity of this statement may be lost to many people. It is almost impossible to quantify what an amount as big as R103 million means to an ordinary person and the impact it has on their life.”

The winner meanwhile intends to go shopping first and splash out on a completely new wardrobe. “I have always been hopeful that one day I would win a major jackpot,” the winner said. “When I received the call from the bank, I burst into tears. My daughter is the first person I told.”