One person in South Africa has woken up R100 million richer after bagging Saturday night’s Lotto jackpot. According to National Lottery Ithuba’s draw sheet from August 3, one person will take home R100m.

The jackpot had rolled over 25 consecutive times resulting in the massive payout. In the second division, four people had five correct numbers and the bonus ball and will each win an amount of R65 681.10 The next Lotto jackpot is estimated at R3m for the August 7 draw.

Both the Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 jackpots were not won and has rolled over to an estimated R8m and R31m respectively for the August 7 draw. According to Ithuba, this was the second highest Lotto jackpot in South African history. The highest Lotto jackpot - of R110m - was won by four people in 2018.

Three of the winners purchased their tickets from retail stores in Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, while the fourth winner played using the FNB banking App. The youngest winner, aged 19, played Lotto for the first time. Ithuba reminded its players that tickets were valid for 365 days from the date of the draw.