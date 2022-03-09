A South African businesswoman has allegedly swindled R100 million out of mense through a fraudulent travel agency company called “Hello Darlings”.

The CEO allegedly booked fake holidays at larney destinations across the world for her clients but never delivered on the agreements.

A group, which was formed on social media site Telegram and has close to 2 000 members, has been trying to bring the fraudster to justice and get the money back, reports IOL.

The group indicates that each family or person lost an average of R75 000.

It is believed that the CEO might have fled the country when the company could not pay refunds.

One of the victims, Suhaifa Naidoo, told IOL that her family had paid more than R500 000 to Hello Darlings, only to find out that it was a scam.

Several group members said the female CEO used influencers and gave them free or discounted holidays in order for them to market Hello Darlings.

As more people started booking holidays, the CEO allegedly disappeared with the money.

bNaidoo said her mother went on a trip with Hello Darlings and had “no problems”, prompting her to also book a holiday to the Maldives.

After a lack of communication, she contacted the hotel, who confirmed that no booking was made.

If you have booked a holiday with Hello Darlings and have not heard from them, you can join the Telegram group.

You need a police case number and victims are also urged to report the matter to their bank.

[email protected]