More than R100 million worth of majat branded takkies and klere were confiscated by cops at the well known Bellville Junction on Friday. The multi-million rand integrated takedown operation, including members of SAPS, Customs and Excise and brand protectors from various famous high-end products descended on the shopping complex in Durban Road to tackle the illicit trade in fake goods.

The operation which happened at around 10am saw a klomp business owners spatting from their stalletjies in the three-storey building while the team executed a search warrant. Truckloads of counterfeit goods consisting of an assortment of popular name brand, as well as illicit tobacco products, were taken to a depot, where it will be booked in as exhibits in a contravention of the Counterfeits Goods Act case. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said while the value of the seizure is hard to determine due to the early stage of investigation being at a premature stage, a fair estimate exceeds R100 million.

“Four suspects have been detained while many traders abandoned their stalls upon police arrival and managed to escape being apprehended. “As our investigation unfolds, more arrests could be effected,” Traut added. SEIZED FAKE NAME BRAND: Bellville Junction Provincial Police Commissioner of the Western Cape Police, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile expressed his appreciation towards the members of the team who carried out the successful removal of fake products from the streets.