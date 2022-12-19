A Milnerton family is offering a R10 000 reward for the safe return of their cat. According to owner Danielle Jibrail, Logan, their beloved long-haired tabby cat, has been missing since December 8 and was last seen in Burmeister Circle in Milnerton.

Jibrail told IOL that Logan is an indoor/outdoor cat and has never ventured further than the houses on the opposite side of their street. “He has never been missing – not even for an hour – in the four years that we have had him,” said Jibrail. “We are pleading with people who reside in Milnerton and surrounding areas to help us find him – to please look in their gardens, garages, sheds, inside and outside JoJo tanks, anywhere they think a cat could hide.”

GONE: Logan the tabby. Picture supplied According to the posters, the male cat has green eyes and a white chin, is microchipped and has been sterilised. “Logan came into our lives after losing my brother-in-law, he brings us much joy. When I lost my mother last year, he gave me so much comfort during a very difficult time in my life. The thought of not seeing him again is gut-wrenching. He is not just my pet, he is my family,” said Jibrail. The family is offering the moerse reward but there are conditions attached.