A Milnerton family is offering a R10 000 reward for the safe return of their cat.
According to owner Danielle Jibrail, Logan, their beloved long-haired tabby cat, has been missing since December 8 and was last seen in Burmeister Circle in Milnerton.
Jibrail told IOL that Logan is an indoor/outdoor cat and has never ventured further than the houses on the opposite side of their street.
“He has never been missing – not even for an hour – in the four years that we have had him,” said Jibrail.
“We are pleading with people who reside in Milnerton and surrounding areas to help us find him – to please look in their gardens, garages, sheds, inside and outside JoJo tanks, anywhere they think a cat could hide.”
According to the posters, the male cat has green eyes and a white chin, is microchipped and has been sterilised.
“Logan came into our lives after losing my brother-in-law, he brings us much joy. When I lost my mother last year, he gave me so much comfort during a very difficult time in my life. The thought of not seeing him again is gut-wrenching. He is not just my pet, he is my family,” said Jibrail.
The family is offering the moerse reward but there are conditions attached.
The first is that Logan will need to be identified by his microchip.
The second is that no one is to remove a cat from its location if they think it looks like Logan, but to rather call the family on 072 869 9635.