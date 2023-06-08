The City of Cape Town has reminded mense that a R1 million reward is still waiting to be claimed for any information that leads to an arrest for the murder of employee Wendy Kloppers. The 48-year-old, who worked for the City’s Environmental Affairs Department, was visiting the Delft Symphony Way housing project site for an inspection when she was gunned down on February 16.

A R10 000 reward was initially offered but, with the assistance of a private donor, the amount was increased to R1m. According to the City, Kloppers was murdered in a case of mistaken identity. Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said on Wednesday the reward remains unclaimed.

“Anyone with information can approach the City’s representatives confidentially – discreet meetings will be set up and complete ‘confidentiality agreements’ entered into. Our own internal investigation resources will advise the informant of the best way forward, with no obligation,” said Smith. SCENE: Body at Delft housing site “We can pledge complete discretion and assure any person that may hold information, that we will treat this with the utmost respect. “We already have a trained, fully resourced SSIU and SSIMS division and we already use our resources to assist the DFFE, our SAPS, the Hawks and many agencies including that of the FBI and abroad.