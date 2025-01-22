A gunman accused of shooting and killing popular drag queen and whistle-blower Queeny Madikizela-Malema has appeared in the Worcester Magistrates Court. As family and friends of the popular diva gather for a memorial today police have revealed that the gunman has been caught.

The 44-year-old drag queen, whose real name is Sylvano Hendricks, died when a hail of bullets was fired at her as she waited outside a relative’s home. Her death sparked widespread speculation as social media tributes have been shared with Cape Flats drag queens expressing their condolences to the family. At the time, SAPS spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said cops are probing the shooting which occurred at 11pm in Riverview.

He explained that she was hit while accompanying another person to collect someone at a block of flats and was sitting in the passenger seat of a grey BMW X3 when the gunman arrived. Speaking to the Daily Voice on Monday, Van Wyk confirms that the gunman was arrested last week. He reports: “Be advised that a 32-year-old male suspect was arrested and appeared at Worcester Magistrate court on 17 January 2025. The case has been postponed till 23 January 2025.“

According to court documents, Jeremy Booysen was charged with murder and appeared in court on Friday where he was informed that the state would be opposing his release on bail. The documents also reveal that Jean Faroo was charged for being in possession of the murder weapon and his case has been postponed to 27 January for a bail information hearing. Queeny was thrust into the limelight several years ago when she blew the whistle on a plot to murder former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela.

Queeny, was convicted of fraud for running a pyramid scheme and released on parole in 2014. But two years later, she was arrested for allegedly violating her parole conditions and several years later a Cape Town journalist was arrested for allegedly helping create fraudulent documents. Since her release Queeny has been at the forefront of advocating for the rights of bandiete amid various claims of human rights violations inside Western Cape prisons.