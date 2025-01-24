THE alleged mastermind behind the murder of slain drag queen and whistle-blower Queeny Madikizela-Malema has been sent to the mang after appearing in the Worcester Magistrates Court. In a shocking twist, the State has also charged three men with the attempted murder of an eyewitness.

As family and friends gathered for a memorial this week, the State has charged six men in three separate cases linked to the shooting. The 44-year-old drag queen, whose real name is Sylvano Hendricks, died when a hail of bullets was fired at her as she waited outside a relatives home. Her death has sparked widespread speculation as social media tributes have been shared with Cape Flats drag queens expressing their condolences to the family.

At the time police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, says cops are probing the shooting which occurred at 11pm in Riverview. He explained that she was hit while accompanying another person to collect someone at the block of flats and was sitting in a grey BMW X3 when the gunman arrived. “While they were sitting in the vehicle an unidentified person fired several shots to the person on the passenger side and the driver quickly drove off with the vehicle to a nearby hospital.

“On arrival at hospital the 44-year-old passenger was already deceased due to injuries sustained and the 26-year-old driver was shot on the left shoulder." National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila says on Friday the State charged Jeremy Booysen with the murder ,while Jean Faroo was charged for being in possession of the suspected murder weapon. This week cops also busted Gerswin Maart who is believed to be the mastermind behind the shooting.

Ntabazalila says Maart was charged with murder and appeared alongside Booysen and the case has been postponed to 30 January for the bail information to be obtained. Meanwhile, the State has also charged Nigel Breeze, Reagan Mentoor and Jaske Breda for the conspiracy and attempted murder of an eyewitness. Van Wyk confirms the attempted murder case saying the victim was attacked a few days after the murder and stabbed several times.

He says: “Worcester police are investigating an attempted murder case following a stabbing incident in Jason Street, Riverview, Worcester on 16 January at about 11.50pm where a 31-year-old victim was stabbed several times.” They have also been remanded in custody and will return to court on 29 January the bail information to be obtained. Queeny was thrust into the limelight several years ago when she blew the whistle on a plot to murder former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela.

Queeny, was convicted of fraud for running a pyramid scheme and released on parole in 2014. But two years later, she was arrested for allegedly violating her parole conditions and several years later a Cape Town journalist was arrested for allegedly helping create fraudulent documents for Queeny. Since her release Queeny has been at the forefront of advocating for the rights of bandiete amid various claims of human rights violations inside Western Cape prisons.