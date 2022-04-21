The so-called Quantum Gang of Macassar has struck again, this time targeting the Baseline Civil Construction site in Mandela Drive, where the Macassar housing project is underway.

Over the weekend four armed men in a Toyota Quantum van and an unidentified bakkie gained access to the construction site, tied up and assaulted two security guards on duty and made off with batteries and fuel from all the machines.

The guards were apparently discovered in the morning by supervisors.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg says cops are investigating the robbery with no arrests made.

The area has over the past few months been terrorised by armed gangs hijacking cars, robbing businesses and kidnapping employees.

According to community leader Christiaan Steward, the skelms do not live in the ward.

“We want the housing project to continue and hopefully this won’t affect the provision of houses on time.

“We can’t afford to have other delays as a result of these criminal elements.

“The company must ensure more security guards are employed, especially during long weekend periods,” Steward told the Cape Argus.

Ward councillor Peter Helfrich said the security guards were recovering in hospital.

“In the past few months, there has been a spate of serious crime and murders.

“Residents say they are fed up with the police as they are failing the residents dismally. They are not visible and not dealing with crime effectively.”

Residents have called on Police Minister Bheki Cele and SAPS management to attend a public meeting to air their grievances.

City spokesperson Luthando Tyhalibongo said over the past two years, the City’s human settlements directorate has had many criminal disruptions at key housing projects, and called on residents to report criminals.

[email protected]