A cigarette van failed to make delivery at a Mitchells Plain winkel on Wednesday morning after they were robbed by men in a Toyota Quantum.

Witnesses say the van was approached by armed men in a white Quantum as they pulled up to the Bismillah 2 store in Bond Street, Colorado, just after 9.30am.

According to a witness, between five and ten men stormed out of the taxi firing shots, they then stole entjies and kidnapped the driver and his passenger.

“You did not know if the guys were robbers or if they were delivery people, but nobody ran to the shop.

“The bhais just watched from their hekkie and we just looked on from our gates.

“When the robbers left, they took the driver and his passenger with them but we heard they dropped them off somewhere in Mandalay again.”

The man said some of the more wakker people in the road were able to take down the taxi’s number plate, which they passed on to the police.

Since November 10, the Daily Voice has reported on five separate incidents where a white Quantum was used for shop robberies in areas such as Strandfontein, Lansdowne, Mitchells Plain, Wynberg and Delft.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi did not comment when asked if a syndicate could be behind the robberies but confirmed the Bond Street robbery.

“Unknown armed males emerged from a Toyota Quantum and pointed a firearm at the driver and his assistant.

“The suspects instructed the employees to offload the boxes before forcing the victims into their vehicle and driving off with them, dropping them moments later. “

“No shots were fired at any stage and no one sustained any injuries.”

Swartbooi added no arrests have been made and was unable to confirm the number of cigarette van robberies over recent months “due to a moratorium on statistics”.

