Rioting Nyanga taxi drivers continued their violent protesting on Monday, burning another City-owned vehicle. Taxi drivers using Toyota Avanzas, commonly known as Amaphelas, have since Friday been optogging, burning City of Cape Town trucks, buses, a police van and a guard shelter at the Nyanga Clinic. Several private vehicles were also damaged.

On Monday morning, another vehicle was torched while the protests disrupted the working class, local businesses and school laaities. A Philippi resident says: “My daughter, who is in matric, was writing a trial exam yesterday, she uses a taxi. “Her father ended up taking her to school before he could go to work.”

The City’s safety boss JP Smith says the Amaphela drivers are breaking the law in more ways than one. REK BEK: City’s JP Smith “The vehicles being impounded are operating illegally, outside of taxi associations, without permits, with drivers who don’t have driver’s licences, let alone the licences required to operate public transport, and (their vehicles) are unroadworthy or are not displaying vehicle plates or discs,” he says. “This is not a permit issue. It’s a safety issue.”

Nyanga main ouens say in a statement that it concerns them that the ongoing protest is affecting learners. “As Nyanga stakeholders, we are concerned by the timing of the violent taxi strike in this critical time for scholars especially Grade 12s who are busy with their trial exams. “We understand the frustration of the taxi industry, however, we are much concerned about the effects of the protest towards pupils and innocent commuters.

“We condemn these acts; it cannot be that every time when the industry goes to strike, innocent and defenceless individuals become victims of violence.” The City has offered a R100 000 reward for information leading to the arrests of the “taxi terrorists”, after it was revealed that certain taxi operators are allegedly hiring hitmen to target police and law enforcement officers. On Friday, Smith posted on Facebook: “We will NOT be intimidated by Taxi-Terrorists! We do not bend to mafia-style threats.

“We will continue impounding taxis. “We will not stop until we have no more space. And then we will find some more space. “Dear Taxi-Terrorist. This is Cape Town. You had better become used to the change.”

Santaco spokesperson Makhosandile Tumana says they are shocked by Smith’s statement and have called for parties to work together to resolve the issue. “Even a 12-year-old boy can’t release such a statement to enforce the law. It’s not going to help,” Tumana says. “We should try to resolve the matter. Government must also take the blame and the taxi operators as well.”