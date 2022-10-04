When Capetonians were asked to donate children’s books towards the Liberty Promenade Mall book drive, which aimed to top up reading materials in Mitchells Plain primary schools, onse mense delivered. The mall’s #ReadDreamRepeat campaign launched earlier this year ended on a high, with a whopping 17 362 books donated.

At the start of the project, the mall identified 10 government-run primary schools in the Western Cape in real need of reading materials for pupils. Now, not only will all these schools benefit from the books that were donated, but an additional four schools have been added to the recipient list. Various organisations got behind the campaign including Woolworths, Rotary Club, Exclusive Books, Norman Henshilwood High, Camps Bay High, Bergvliet High, Rand Water, Pick n Pay School Club, Deutsche Internationale Schule Kapstadt, Mitchells Plain Festival, On the Dot, DCB Logistics, Heart FM and St George’s Grammar.