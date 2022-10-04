When Capetonians were asked to donate children’s books towards the Liberty Promenade Mall book drive, which aimed to top up reading materials in Mitchells Plain primary schools, onse mense delivered.
The mall’s #ReadDreamRepeat campaign launched earlier this year ended on a high, with a whopping 17 362 books donated.
At the start of the project, the mall identified 10 government-run primary schools in the Western Cape in real need of reading materials for pupils.
Now, not only will all these schools benefit from the books that were donated, but an additional four schools have been added to the recipient list.
Various organisations got behind the campaign including Woolworths, Rotary Club, Exclusive Books, Norman Henshilwood High, Camps Bay High, Bergvliet High, Rand Water, Pick n Pay School Club, Deutsche Internationale Schule Kapstadt, Mitchells Plain Festival, On the Dot, DCB Logistics, Heart FM and St George’s Grammar.
Last year’s book collection drive at Liberty Promenade saw more than 13 400 books being donated, which brings the total collected over the past two years to more than 30 000, proving the kindness and generosity of Capetonians.
“We are astounded and humbled by the incredible response to this year’s book collection drive,” said Brenda Bibby, general manager of Liberty Promenade.
“Supporting our local community is at the heart of everything we do, and we hope that these books will make a lasting contribution to the learners at these schools.”