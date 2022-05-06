Six Manenberg school boys accused of being involved in the gang rape of a 14-year-old girl and sharing a video of the sickening attack have been charged with rape. The teens have made their first appearance in the children’s court at Wynberg Magistrates’ Court.

The case, which emerged last month, sent shockwaves through Manenberg after learners at a local high school shared videos and bullied the victim, prompting her family to lay rape charges against the boys. At the time, the traumatised teen told the Daily Voice that she had been taken to a classroom by a group of skollie schoolboy known as “The Brave Ones”. The Grade 8 learner said she was forced to undress and bend over a desk and was raped by two of the boys while the others filmed the attack and cheered the rapists on.

Her 29-year-old cousin says they were called to Wynberg court last week where the accused made their first appearance. “All six of them were there and we were told it was a rape case. When they appeared, they said in court that they had been expelled from school. “We were told that there is a longer video of the incident that the one boy who originally shared it had deleted from his cellphone.

“The detectives have seized his phone and it will now be analysed to recover the deleted items. They told us once that is done, we will be informed of the next court date.” NO SANCTION: Bronagh Hammond She says while the family is happy that the boys were expelled, the meisie has not yet returned to school. “The social worker contacted us to say they are trying to find placement in another school for her. She doesn’t want to go back to that school.”

Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says the boys were also called to appear before a disciplinary committee. “The hearings are not yet completed and therefore no sanction has been given thus far,” she says. “Attempts to contact the parents of the (female) learner have failed. The WCED social worker was available to provide support. The case was then referred to child welfare, who have allegedly made contact and are supporting the learner.”