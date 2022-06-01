Teachers and pupils of Zerilda Park Primary in Seawinds treated the elderly at the Village Age Care Centre in Lavender Hill as World Hunger Day was observed on Saturday. The school undertook its second community outreach and also reached out to its own disadvantaged learners through this initiative.

The teachers and learners of the school packaged and distributed Jars of Hope, consisting of samp and beans, lentils, soup mix, beans and rice. HOPE JARS: Beans, lentils, samp, rice, soup mix Brunhilde Schultz of Zerilda Primary says the faces of the seniors lit up when they arrived. “They were waiting for us, so we just did a drop and go but it was the most special thing for them and us,” Schultz says.

“This initiative was birthed and driven by the Department of Basic Education’s Transform To Perform Initiative, which teaches our learners about adopting life-changing values. “We have 12 values for the year. Every month we celebrate a different value. “In collaboration with our staff, learners and parents, we engage in different acts of kindness including but not limited to dance, drama, poetry, and acts of love, kindness and sharing to effectively teach each value to our learners.