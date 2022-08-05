A Mitchells Plain parent claims that her daughter has been suspended unfairly after the Grade 11 learner allegedly told an assistant teacher “jy hou jou kwaai, maar jy kry ‘n [email protected] salaris”. Elana Chippendal says she received a letter from Glendale High School in Rocklands on 22 July, stating that her 16-year-old daughter was temporarily suspended for four days for swearing at the assistant teacher.

“Last Wednesday I attended a meeting with the school, it was then said that the allegation is ‘mocking’,” she says. “When the incident happened, everyone who was sitting on the stairs during break time went to the teacher and said it was not my daughter and the person who did it owned up, but the teacher just said ‘shut up, I want to hear nothing’,” “I believe my child because the purpose of the meeting and what the letter states are two different things, they contradict themselves.”

Elana says her daughter was suspended again on Monday – for her “disrespectful” conduct at the meeting. “It is about me now. Why is my daughter being suspended if she is starting with exams? She is in her prime year.” Glendale High School and the principal Kathy Davids says they have a history with the Chippendals and are gatvol of them.

“The mother is bos omberskof, she attacked the teacher and assistant teacher, whenever she and her husband come to the school, they make threats,” she says. “I stopped the meeting because we are not going to allow a parent to come and use profanity. “That is unacceptable, this is a learning institution.”