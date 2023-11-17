A fight over a chair ended up with a learner stabbed to death in a Samora Machel high school. The 19-year-old boy was slashed in the neck in Zisukhanyo Senior Secondary School on Wednesday morning.

A 17-year-old was arrested for the murder. Bongani Maqungwana of the Samora Machel Community Policing Forum (CPF) says: “According to information that I received, the learners had a fight the previous day about a chair, and the deceased stabbed him in the cheek with a pair of scissors. “The victim went home and he returned the following day with a knife, and stabbed the 19-year-old in the neck.

“He managed to get into the school with a weapon, because the learners don’t get searched before entering school.” He said the CPF had approached the schools in the beginning of the year and offered support but was rejected, saying: “We were concerned about the incidents which happened in the school around our cluster. “In Heinz Park, a teacher was killed, at Khanya Primary School, a principal was shot but survived.

“Our idea was to get the neighbourhood watch members involved and have them as security because they know the learners and if we had four in each school, they would be able to search each child. “We were told that there are private security guards and then now this happens.” Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond confirmed that a Grade 11 learner succumbed to his injuries after being stabbed in the neck by a Grade 10 learner on Wednesday morning.

SUPPORT: WCED’s Bronagh Hammond. File photo: African News Agency (ANA) She explains: “The incident followed another incident the previous day, in which the Grade 11 learner had allegedly stabbed the Grade 10 learner in the cheek after school in the community. “Unfortunately, the Grade 10 learner approached the Grade 11 learner on Thursday morning and... he allegedly took out a knife and stabbed him in the neck. “Paramedics were called in but unfortunately the learner passed away.