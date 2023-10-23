A high school girl will be hosting a non-teaching staff appreciation and food package distribution event as part of her Land Service project scheduled to take place in January 2024. Mercedes Arendse, 17, from Tygerberg High School aims to show her appreciation to the 14 non-teaching staff members.

“This initiative aims to recognise and express gratitude to the non-teaching staff members who work tirelessly behind the scenes to maintain our school grounds and ensure a safe and conducive learning environment. “The purpose of this is to host an event that celebrates their dedication and distribute thoughtfully curated food packages,” she said. “We aim to convey our gratitude and foster a stronger sense of community among students, staff and those working behind the scenes.”

Each food package will consist of dry ingredients and non-perishable items to sustain the recipients for approximately one month. Mercedes is in need of sugar, tea, coffee, flour, milk, vegetable oil, baking powder, rice, spaghetti, macaroni, samp and beans, soup mix, tin fish, baked beans, peanut butter and jam, lentils, salt, stock cube, and two minute noodles among other groceries. Contributions can be dropped off at Tygerberg High School in Fairfield Street, De Tijger.