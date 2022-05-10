The City of Cape Town has condemned an arson attack at its sewer pump station in Wallacedene in Kraaifontein on Saturday. It said preliminary investigations have revealed electrical and mechanical equipment required for the pump station to function at full capacity was destroyed in the blaze.

According to the City, the costs to repair this facility, which has a critical function in moving sewage from homes and businesses to wastewater treatment plants, amounts to hundreds of thousands of rand. “This has resulted in sewer overflows and flooding at the pump station as well as the linked sewer network throughout Wallacedene,” said Mayco member for water and sanitation, Councillor Zahid Badroodien. “With the winter rains looming and the pump station not working, rainwater will dilute the sewage and spill into the streets...

“Furthermore, raw sewage that enters the environment will affect water quality in the system, making it unusable for water users downstream, such as farmers.” Badroodien said teams will be diverting flow from the damaged pump station to other parts of the sewer network. The City is offering a reward of R5 000 to anyone who reports incidents of theft and vandalism that leads to a successful arrest or recovery of stolen items.