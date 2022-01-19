Matric 2021 National Senior Certificate results must be published in all media platforms, the Pretoria high court ruled yesterday.

However, these results should not reflect the names and surnames of the matric pupils, only their exam numbers.

The judgement comes after civil society group AfriForum challenged the Department of Basic Education’s (DBE) sudden decision against publishing the matric results, saying it was not in the public interest.

The results are due to be released on Friday.

The DBE announced last week that results would no longer be published on any public media platforms in order to comply with the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA), which came into effect in July last year.

DBE spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said learners would be able to get their results at their respective schools.

Department of Basic Education spokesman Elijah Mhlanga. PHOTO: Twitter

AfriForum welcomed the court ruling by Judge Millar in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, saying it was happy the court agreed with their point of view.

But the ruling was not welcomed by Cosas, who had been championing the cause to not have the results published for a long time.

Cosas spokesperson Douglas Ngobeni told The Star that the organisation did not understand in whose interest the court ruling was made because AfriForum did not represent the majority of learners.

The student body has threatened to interdict the ruling.

