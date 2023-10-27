The City of Cape Town has taken its fight to curb crime around Public Transport Interchanges (PTI) to a new level. A new look Public Transport Facilities Safety Team was launched in Town Centre, Mitchells Plain on Tuesday.

The officers will fight crime, enforce compliance with by-laws while addressing informal trading matters. According to Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, the team will be deployed soon. “The deployment will be based on hotspot identification by our data analysts from the City’s Public Transport Department,” he said.

BENEFIT: More cops to patrol public transport interchanges. Picture: Byron Lukas “I trust this initiative will contribute to our efforts to make transport facilities safer for our commuters, and those who are operating from these spaces.” The City has already deployed officers from the Transport Enforcement Unit at the interchanges at Bellville, the station deck and Joe Gqabi. City safety boss JP Smith says more boots on the ground are needed.