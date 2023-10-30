The City of Cape Town’s Recreation and Parks Department will gradually open 24 swimming pools between November and mid-December. Swimming pools will start opening on weekends from November 3 in a phased approach, to allow for the completion of facility maintenance.

These swimming pools will initially operate on weekends only (Fridays to Sundays, from 10am until 5pm). From December 11, the facilities will operate daily, for the duration of the festive season. Mayco member for Community Services, Patricia van der Ross, says that the Recreation and Parks Department faced numerous challenges during the previous aquatic season.

MAYCO REP: Van der Ross. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency “The tender is now active and work is scheduled in a phased approach during weekdays when the facilities are not in use,” she explained. The reopening of the public pools will also help keep children safe and supervised when swimming. Last week, the body of nine-year-old Mbongi Hilton Esau was discovered in the dam where he went to for a swim with a friend, just 300 metres from his house in Macassar.

Opening dates are: – November 3: Wynberg, Bellville, Atlantis (Wesfleur), Bonteheuwel, Hanover Park, Kensington and Trafalgar – November 10: Lentegeur

– November 17: Elsies River, Manenberg, Muizenberg, Newlands, Athlone, Bellville South and Ruyterwacht – November 24: Goodwood, Westridge, Browns Farm and Parow Valley – December 8: Khayelitsha and Ravensmead

– December 11: Langa and Parow North – December 15: Mnandi – December 18: Delft and Morningstar