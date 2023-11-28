The University of the Western Cape student accused of stabbing his wife has been referred for mental evaluation. Ntembeko Myalo was arrested on 11 November for the attempted murder of 26-year-old Sinoxolo, a student at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology.

He allegedly accessed the South Point residence, which is home to CPUT students, with two knives. Myalo was recorded as he attacked his wife, as fearful students helplessly watched. PAST: Ntembeko, wife. Picture supplied Eventually, male students helped Sinoxolo, and someone disarmed Myalo.

It is alleged that he was assaulted before the police whisked him away. Mother-of-two Sinoxolo was reportedly stabbed more than 11 times. Her family has since travelled from East London to support her as she recovers from the attack.

Last week, through his lawyer, he told the court that he wasn’t well and a recommendation that he see a district surgeon was made. On Monday, a more confident Myalo walked into court. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila says: “Attempted murder accused Myalo, who stabbed his wife who is a student at CPUT, has been referred for mental evaluation.