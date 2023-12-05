The City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement officers keep being skandalig. In the latest incident, a Mitchells Plain officer was filmed allegedly gesuip in a state vehicle.

The video, which was apparently filmed at a petrol station in Westridge, has sent tongues wagging as mense mocked the cop for eating ice cream while being driven home after allegedly passing out in the parked vehicle. In the three videos which are circulating on social media sites, two men are heard questioning the uniformed officer after he allegedly tieped in the idling vehicle for nearly an hour. The duo asks why he is wasting state petrol and informs him that he is going to be reported to his superiors.

One ou says: “Are you on duty? This car is idling for an hour here. I have your registration and you are idling my tax money out here, then you want to keep you so deur die wind with us? Sien jy nou? You are going to lose your job because I am a motorist and this nommer is not right. This nommer is not duidelik.” The officer identifies himself as “Kyle Davids” but a Daily Voice source insists he lied, saying: “He is a liegbek. He works for Leap. He is based at the Beacon Valley base. It’s an embarrassment.” A second video shows a man driving the white VW Polo with blue lights, while the officer is in the passenger seat eating ice cream.

The man is seen gleefully flashing the vehicle’s lights and playing with the siren while the officer laughs. This comes just a day after another Law Enforcement officer crashed a state vehicle while allegedly engaging in a sex act along the M5 highway. Motorists who stopped to help the off-duty cop got a skrik when a kaalgat woman apparently jumped out of the bakkie and ran away.

Two weeks ago, another Law Enforcement officer was caught on camera vloeking an man on a motorbike. The officer was seemingly unaware of a camera on the biker’s helmet that captured the vuilbek video, which was also shared on social media. Asked about investigations into the conduct of these three officers, Law Enforcement spokesperson, Wayne Dyason, said: “The incidents referred to are all under investigation.