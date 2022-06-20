Western Cape Government Health (WCGH) has announced that nine City of Cape Town Clinics will be integrated into the Provincial Health Service as of 1 July. WCGH said on Friday that they will take over healthcare clinics in Northern Tygerberg, Klipfontein and Khayelitsha.

However, the department reassured communities affected by the handover that services will continue to be available in the same buildings, now only under management of WCGH. City patient folders will be handed over to the Provincial Government. The statement further reads: “The joint decision to integrate and take over the services from the Bellville South, Goodwood, Parow, Ravensmead, Durbanville, Scottsdene, Nyanga, Heideveld and Nolungile City Clinics was made by Western Cape Government Health and the City of Cape Town.

“By integrating services at these clinics, we will be able to provide a more holistic and integrated healthcare package in line with the Provincial Department’s Healthcare 2030 plan to streamline the patient journey, create a person-centered approach, and to improve the quality of healthcare.” Dr Giovanni Perez, Chief Director for Western Cape Government Metro Health Services said two authorities operating from the same premises had confused patients and staff. “The decision for the health services at each health facility to be provided by a single authority is motivated by a desire to reduce duplication and complexity, and to provide a quality integrated service to the clients we serve,” he said.