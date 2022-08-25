Angry residents of the Siqalo informal settlement in Mitchells Plain took to burning tyres and blocking off Jakes Gerwel Drive shortly after 8pm on Tuesday after the City of Cape Town cut an illegal electricity connection that was powering the community. Speaking to the Daily Voice, a 38-year-old male resident, said: “Earlier in the day, at about 1pm, the City came with their bakkies to cut the power here by us and forced us into darkness so the people were very angry.

“They say it was an illegal connection but what else are we supposed to do when they do not give us any electricity? “We appeal all the time for better services here in the community because we have children and elderly people living here but they do not care about us here.” The man adds: “We called and asked that the power be put back on and when they refused to listen to us, we had to do whatever we felt was right.

“(Yesterday) we are without power so even protesting is not making the City help us.” A statement from the City of Cape Town said illegal connections are a serious concern as it affects the supply to surrounding areas. “Our electricity services staff and law enforcement officials conduct regular operations to remove illegal connections from informal settlements.