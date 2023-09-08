The deaf community of Cape Town showed up in their numbers at the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court on Thursday in support of a woman who was gang-raped in Bonteheuwel. The case had been postponed several times due to the unavailability of a sign language interpreter, and again on Thursday– much to the frustration to the victim’s supporters.

According to the woman, she was standing outside her house in December 2022, smoking an entjie when she was attacked from behind and knocked unconscious. The 45-year-old said she woke up in a toilet and men raping her. Civil rights organisation Action Society has thrown its weight behind the victim, with spokesperson Kaylynn Palm calling for justice and for the perpetrators to be held accountable.

Kaylynn Palm said they will not stop calling for justice until the perpetrators are held accountable. Four men, aged 23, 22, 18 and 17, were arrested in connection with the attack. So far, three have been released on bail and one remains in custody. The matter was postponed to Monday.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the case is due to be moved to a higher court. “On Monday, the case will be transferred from Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court to the Parow Regional Court,” Ntabazalila says. SPOKESPERSON: NPA’s Eric Ntabazalila Outside court, Palm shared with the community that the Department of Justice was present at the case and has committed to be attend the next hearing.

“The interpreter was warned to be at court, the department will be here to make sure of it,” Palm told the group. Family spokesperson Antoinette Meyer added: “Her [victim’s] only fear is that these guys are going to get away with it, and that nobody is going to believe her when she can finally tell her story. It has been so frustrating for us to come to the courts over and over again, only for there to be no interpreter.” Deaf Community Cape Town resents that it has taken the department so long to secure an interpreter.

"Just because we are deaf does not mean that we are dumb, we are like normal people, it's just that we cannot hear and some cannot speak. We should be treated as an equal," Deaf Youth representative Tracey-Lee Priestly said.