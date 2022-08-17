Gatvol residents of the Nkandla Enkanini informal settlement near Khayelitsha closed off Baden Powell Drive until after 10am on Tuesday due to a lack of basic services and job opportunities. A 38-year-old male resident told the Daily Voice the community are fed-up of being ignored by the City of Cape Town while they feel that protesting is the only way they can get attention.

“For months now, the people here have been angry that none of our complaints have been heard. We are protesting all the time but nothing happens while our people continue to grow hungry,” he says. “We are promised jobs by the City but when we apply then we find out that people from other areas are hired and we are left with nothing. “There is also no electricity in most of the houses here and the people even live without water. We need houses, basic services like water and the people need jobs.”

In a statement, the City says it’s aware of the community’s grievances and urged them to follow proper channels instead of resorting to violent protest action. “The City has a number of housing projects under way across the metro, including in Khayelitsha and we urge residents who are seeking affordable housing opportunities to register on the housing needs register. “We also encourage residents who are waiting for their opportunity to please ensure that their contact details are updated on the register should the City need to make contact regarding their application.”