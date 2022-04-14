Eestridge residents say they are gatvol of the City of Cape Town ignoring their cries for help.

This after the home of mother of four Nicolette Cupido’s home was struck for the sixth time by a speeding driver using the traffic circle behind her property on the corner of 6th Avenue and Katdoring Road.

The widow says she was sitting in her home on Saturday night when a BMW rammed through her concrete fence, missing her lounge by less than a metre.

The car was driven by a City firefighter who was allegedly drunk.

Nicolette’s neighbours Martha and Mario Petersen say they’ve experienced the same and have sent emails and made calls to the local ward councillor Solomon Philander to appeal for help, but to no avail.

FENCE WRECKED: Nicolette’s house

Councillor Philander met with residents and the Daily Voice at the scene on Wednesday.

Mario told the Councilor: “All we are asking is that they put up permanent concrete barriers.

“When they put this circle here, we knew it wouldn’t help the situation but instead made it worse.

“The drunk drivers probably see the circle too late in their speed and then crash into our homes.

“We want this circle taken away and we want a traffic light intersection here.”

Philander says he has never heard about their appeals for robots but will be acting on the request by getting engineers to review the site again.

MEETING: (L to R) Mario, neighbour & Cllr Philander

He says that extra speed humps and the circle were installed to slow down traffic.

“This is a busy road and these traffic easing measures were put in place to make it lighter.

“The City can’t protect private property. We put extra traffic signs up.”

But Mario pointed out that the signs were stolen, and said the community is planning a protest over the weekend where they will block off the road.

