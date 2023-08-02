Two youngsters were shot dead on Monday after receiving a phone call to collect protection fees at a huiswinkel in Delft. Daniel Kock and Tyrese Brown, both 18, were childhood friends who protected the tuck shops owned by foreigners from gangsters in the area.

Mom Veronica Kock, 46, said she last saw Daniel on Monday morning alive when he left home after 7am. “They protected the najies [tuckshop owned by foreigners] against the gangsters who tax them,” she said. “I heard at the scene that the shop owners gave the kids R500 on Friday and phoned them again on Monday morning to collect R1 000.

BRUTAL DEATH: Daniel Kock “He lured them knowing that the other gangsters were there waiting. We didn’t find the children’s phones because the number is there that called them. The [shop owner] had to hire hitmen because they don’t carry guns.” “I heard the news after 6pm saying my child and Tyrese are dead. They were full of blood, they looked like animals lying there. When he left home, he didn’t say anything, just got dressed and went to his friends.” “When we arrived at the scene, his eyes were open and we could feel a pulse, but he couldn’t talk. I had the opportunity to still pray for my child and give him back to God.”

Veronica said her son was shot in the back of his head and the bullet exited through his cheek and was also stabbed several times in his head. Tyrese’s body was found near the shop and Daniel was found further down the road. When the Daily Voice visited the winkel on Tuesday, the owners said they knew niks or who shot the youngsters.

Tyrese’s mother Megan said she got home from work before she heard the news and headed straight to the scene. “My son likes sleeping late. They said he woke up after 2pm and left at 3pm, only to leave for his death,” she said. “My son was knocked over, his leg is broken and he was shot at close range.”

Both parents claim their children were not gangsters. FATALITY: Coroners at the crime scene However, police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said that the motive appears to be gang-related. “Delft police opened a double murder docket for further investigation following the killing of two men [on Monday] at about 6.15pm in Akarata Street, Gateway, Delft,” he explained.