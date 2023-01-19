A Cape Flats activist says mense who are providing a service to children should be vetted and screened thoroughly. Sandy Schuter from Strandfontein says: “It’s not about undermining people but about safeguarding the laaities.

“Child protection is every day ... child protection is our responsibility.” With thousands of learners making use of scholar transport, Schuter says unlike many other services, transportation services are not subject to the Children’s Act. “So it does not apply to transport drivers, they should actually change that part in the act.

“[Parents should ask] has the school driver been screened and vetted and gone through the proper process to ensure that the driver or co-driver is not on the sexual offences register, for example,” she explained. “You have the right to ask.” Her plea comes as the City of Cape Town indicated that any person who offers a scholar transport service is required by law to have a public driving permit and that their vehicle is roadworthy.

According to the City’s Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, scholar transport is often overlooked until an incident captures the headlines. “As we start this new academic year, I appeal to the drivers to do right by the many children whose lives they hold in their hands every day,” he says. He urges parents to go the extra mile to make sure everything is in order.