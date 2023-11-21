A mother from Steenberg is kwaad after her daughter’s dreams of a fairytale prom were dashed, along with her budget, when the school suddenly cancelled the event. Deneal Williams, 40, says her 13-year-old daughter, who attends Harmony

Primary School, was looking so forward to the dance and made sure that she kept up her grades and behaved well. Deneal says parents received a message in the Grade 7 WhatsApp group on 16 October, informing them of the prom. The mom says: “They asked us to diarise the date 7 December and gave the cost. As a single mommy, I immediately started phoning around for assistance.”

Deneal managed to buy her daughter a sparkly pink dress and shoes, and paid deposits for a balloon garland and the teen’s nails, adding: “She was looking forward to it and counted down the days to her prom. But on 10 November the parents received bad news. RECEIPTS: Deneal already spent money for school prom SORTED: Dress and shoes Deneal explains: “At 1.30pm, we received the letter about the cancellation due to some learners behaving badly. “I messaged the teacher, no reaction. I messaged another teacher, also no response, now they are flat-out ignoring me.

“I find that very disrespectful because all I wanted to do was make a suggestion, that those naughty kids not be allowed to attend and still go ahead with the prom because a lot of us spent money already, and while it may seem like a little to some, for a single mother, it is a lot to lose. “We also know who the naughty kids are and they are only a handful, not even 15 children. It’s just so unfair towards the others.” Deneal says she spent over R2000 on the prom.

The angry mom says: “Nou weet ek nie wanneer my kind die outfit gaan dra nie, let alone when we will be using the garland.” Despite the messages on the WhatsApp group confirming the prom, Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Millicent Merton says the school never planned a prom. RECEIPTS: Deneal already spent money for school prom SORTED: Dress and shoes She claims no date was set and no invitations were sent, saying: “Parents were informed that the school will be hosting a breakfast-lunch for the learners.