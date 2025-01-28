A CAPE Flats activist has traced a Wellington mom who posted pictures of her toddler son with 28 prison gang tjappies and reported her to social workers. Child rights activist Damaris Kiewiets, 57, says she is die in moer in after officers from the Paarl Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) told her she cannot open a criminal case.

Kiewiets says she was outraged by the pictures posted by mom Shauneze Manelfe on Facebook which shows the boy believed to be just three years old showing 28 gang signs with his hands while prison tjappies, known as gunyas, are drawn on his shoulders. Kiewiets says she left Cape Town early on Monday morning after consulting with various officials who indicated that a case of child abuse would have to be opened with FCS for an investigation. She reports: “When I got there I was so disappointed. As an activist I believe if you say you stand for children then you must do something about it.

“But when I got to the police, they told me as the markings were not permanently tattooed on the child there was no criminal case that could be opened.” Damaris Kiewits The determined aunty then conducted her own investigations and found the details of the mother. He adds: “I said I will not be swayed until a formal report is given so this can be investigated.

“So after being turned away from the police I did my own detective work and traced the mother’s details. “I took this information to the local social workers so they can investigate it. “I firmly believe that child must be removed from his mother’s care being he is being indoctrinated into gang culture and if that is child abuse.”

The social media posts sparked an outcry as mense openly criticised the mother. In earlier social media posts made by the mother, she is seen making hand signs known to be used by the Terrible Josters street gang which is a known affiliate of the 28s prison gang. Department of Social Development spokesperson, Esther Lewis, confirmed the family has been traced.