On International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People yesterday, a large number of community-led gatherings in partnership with the Palestine Solidarity Campaign [PSC] Cape Town, the SA BDS Coalition, South African Jews for a Free Palestine, African Artists Against Apartheid, and several other organisations. Around 40-50 learners and teachers gathered outside Modderdam High School in Bonteheuwel for a demonstration.

Geography teacher Ganaan Kloppers says: “We speak a lot about Ashley Kriel at this school because he was a freedom fighter from Bonteheuwel. “He was part of the Bonteheuwel Military Wing and that made me realise that we need to make learners aware about the parallels of what happened during apartheid here in South Africa and what is currently happening in Palestine. It’s so important for us as teachers to also bring what’s happening outside into the classroom as well.” Picture: Tracey Adams / IOL News Meanwhile, healthcare workers held a solidarity protest at the Corner of Main Road and Anzio Road, Observatory.

The protest was in response to the complete collapse of the healthcare system in Gaza as a result of Israeli Defence Forces’ (IDF) bombardment, killing over 200 healthcare workers and civilians, the majority of whom were children. Around 50 people gathered in Blikkiesdorp to show their solidarity. The PSC says: “The parallels between the open-air prison that is Blikkiesdorp and that of Gaza, Palestine are undeniable. “For more than 75 years, Palestinians have been violently forced off their native land by the coloniser, Zionist Israel. This, of course, mirroring black and brown South Africans’ experience of colonisation, and then apartheid.”