The issue of cellphones in prisons was recently thrust into the spotlight after an inmate's photographs went viral on social media. Last month, the Department of Correctional Services instituted an investigation after the St Albans Correctional Facility tronkvoel's photographs were shared on social media.

DCS spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, said the inmate had been sentenced in 2014 following his arrest for robbery with aggravating circumstances and possession of a firearm and ammunition. The inmate’s actions were slammed by the prison rights group, the South African Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights. A bandiet was charged after his stylish images went viral on social media. Picture: Twitter Calling the inmate's actions counter-revolutionary, Sapohr national spokesperson Golden Miles Bhudu said they are fighting to have cellphones allowed in prisons.

"In developed and civilised countries, since time immemorial, the gayet (cellphone) is legalised, coupled with stringent conditions, and whoever crosses that line is dealt with severely. That is what we are striving for," he said. He said bandiete use cellphones to check up on their families, and contact other inmates' families when they fall ill or when they have been involved in a fight. "Some of us use these cellphones to inform the authorities about drugs being smuggled in and to report prisoner rights violations," he said.

Bhudu conceded that there are those inmates who use cellphones for the wrong reasons, but they should be dealt with accordingly. "You will always have a few people who will misuse a good thing, but it does not mean that those who use it constructively must be deprived," Bhudu said. According to the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services, based on the DCS B-Orders Chapter 1, which came into effect in March last year, inmates may not be in possession of electronic devices that emit or connect to a communication network.

"As per these orders above, cellphones and other known items are thus considered to be contraband. These devices can be used to plan escapes, run illegal activities, and endanger the lives of others," explained JICS spokesperson Emerantia Cupido. She added that JICS does not condone any illegal activity and would rather address the issue of defective telephone lines in all correctional centres so that inmates have access to telephone lines to be able to stay in contact with their families. "JICS has, on numerous occasions, reported that telephone lines at correctional centres are dysfunctional. JICS has been in consultation with DCS concerning the acquisition of an alternative landline telephone system that would ensure that inmates are provided the opportunity to communicate within the ambit of the ACT. This would be considered an option that does not contravene any orders or the ACT and ensures that there are no consequences regarding the discipline of those inmates who break rules concerning contraband," Cupido said.

She added that it would also be important to have functioning cameras within the correctional centres that would capture injustices or inhumane treatment of inmates. "Therefore, the safety of everyone is taken into consideration, as well as fostering an environment for rehabilitation," she said. Nxumalo added that mobile phones are defined as contraband in correctional centres; hence illegal access and usage is a punishable offence.