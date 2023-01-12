A vrag load of dagga, buttons and cocaine meant to be smokkeled into prison will now instead be booked in at the cop shop after members of the Western Cape provincial extortion task team clamped down on an aunty operating on the Cape Flats. The task team earlier this week acted on a tip-off of a consignment of drugs and unknown items that were destined to be delivered to inmates at Voorberg Prison.

The members executed a search at the indicated premises in Bevan Street, Greenhaven, Manenberg and seized 385 mandrax tablets, 10kg of dagga, five grams of cocaine, 10 cellular telephones with batteries and 35 sim cards. A 58-year-old woman was arrested on charges of dealing in drugs. DISCOVERED: Drugs. The almost pensioner will make her court appearance in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court once charged.

This arrest happened less than a week after a correctional officer and her daughter was arrested by members of provincial traffic, also for smokkeling and trafficking drugs. Lungelwa Mantshinga, 41, and her 20-year-old offspring Thandolwam made their first court appearance four days ago. The Mantshingas, along with Congolese national Donat Mukundama, 33, and Leroy Adams, 21, appeared in the Vanrhynsdorp Magistrate’s Court after being gevang with drugs worth more than R1.2 million.

RAID: Cops on scene. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said a Mazda sedan was stopped on the N7 between Vanrhynsdorp and Klawer. “A search was conducted which resulted in the arrest of a 33-year-old Congolese national and a 21-year-old South African citizen with mandrax tablets valued at R51 600,” Traut confirmed. “This arrest and the subsequent investigation led various SAPS units and Provincial Traffic to an address in Vanrhynsdorp where a 41-year-old female and her 20-year-old daughter were arrested with mandrax tablets and tik valued at more than R1.2 million, and cash to the valued of R17 800, believed to be the proceeds of drug trafficking.