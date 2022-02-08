The Primrose Cricket Club has won their first battle in a dispute with the City of Cape Town to keep their grounds.

Following a growing number of objections, the City met with representatives of the club in Claremont and has confirmed that a section of the land used by the club is to be withdrawn from its upcoming auction, reports IOL.

The property is one of 18 to be auctioned off during a live and virtual property auction by the High Street Auction Company on Thursday at the Cape Town Stadium.

“The City can confirm that the mayor met with the Primrose Sports Club and that processes have been initiated for the property to be withdrawn from auction to allow for further consideration of the matter,” the City said.

Primrose Cricket Club objected to the sale of the section of the land used by the club, located at 7 College Road, Kenilworth.

Club secretary Mickaeel Collier says: “Dating back more than 60 years, the erven advertised for sale formed part of the Rosmead Sports complex and is used for various sports and club activities.

“The portion of the erven in question is only accessible from the main sports field.

“Due to the lack of municipal grounds available in the area, the fields are also used by neighbouring schools for athletics, as well as their weekday cricket and rugby games.

“Primrose members informed the mayor that we are not averse to development but that the public participation process was flawed, and the lack of engagement with the club as a stakeholder prejudiced the club and its members.”

[email protected]