After losing their library to a fire, learners at Elsies River’s Elnor Primary School can now read again after they were given a new library by Bread Line Africa and GrandWest.

GrandWest put up R287 000 and Bread Line Africa R25 000 towards assisting Elnor Primary, a 63-year-old, no-fee elementary school with more than 750 learners.

Five of the school’s classrooms burnt down, resulting in what was previously the library having to be converted into a classroom.

The 30m² library was erected at the end of last year, with a handover before the learners left for their summer holiday.

SAFE SPACE: Learners in Elnor Primary School library

Principal Mark Agulhas says: “We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to GrandWest and Breadline Africa for blessing our school with a brand new, fully-fitted library.

“We believe that having a school library is integral to the teaching and learning process and it enhances personal development in young children, and promotes curiosity, innovation and critical thinking.

In addition, it endorses desirable study habits in learners, and offers children a safe space in a community riddled with violence and anti-social activities.

“We are incredibly grateful to these companies for their generosity and investment into the Elnor community, and excited to see our shared objectives of community upliftment to fruition,” he adds.

GrandWest General Manager Mervyn Naidoo agrees and says: “Having an easily accessible and well-resourced library is an important source of knowledge for young minds.

“It also helps to develop the important habit of reading among learners.”

He adds that he hopes the kids will get great enjoyment and benefit from this donation.

GrandWest has spent more than R141 million on social enterprise development and corporate investment projects since opening in 2000.

[email protected]