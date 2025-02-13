SUBHEAD: Dikbek over “lies”, Ramaphosa snubs talks with Afrikaner group THE Presidency says they will not engage with Afrikaner groups, accusing them of “peddling lies” about South Africa and its laws – particularly on the Expropriation Act.

In the aftermath of President Cyril Ramaphosa signing the Expropriation Act into law last month, opposition parties voiced their concerns of the ANC ruling party’s move. But the strongest opposition has come from outside of SA – from US President Donald Trump and his SA-born right-hand man Elon Musk. US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk Trump moved to sign an Executive Order last Friday, offering Afrikaners refugee status and cutting financial aid to South Africa.

It states: “The Secretary of State and the Secretary of Homeland Security shall take appropriate steps, consistent with law, to prioritize humanitarian relief, including admission and resettlement through the United States Refugee Admissions Program, for Afrikaners in South Africa who are victims of unjust racial discrimination.” AfriForum, a group that focuses on the interest of Afrikaners openly rejected the offer and instead asked to speak to Ramaphosa to address the tensions. But presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says: “In 2018, AfriForum engaged in an international talk in which they peddle lies about South Africa.

“They misrepresented our country and our laws and they did so deliberately.” He adds: “Before that talk, they did not seek an audience with the president, it’s not clear as to why they are seeking an audience now. I can categorically state now that the president will not meet with them.” Speaking to the SABC, Magwenya said they were still trying to engage with Trump’s administration to understand the actual issue behind his decision.