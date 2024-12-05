The president moved Thembi Simelane as Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development amid corruption allegations and moved her to Human Settlements.

Simelane is facing criticism regarding a R575 600 loan obtained from Gundo Wealth Solutions while she served as the mayor of Polokwane.

Ralliom Razwinane, the business's owner, has been officially accused of money laundering, corruption, and fraud.

Moved on: Thembi Simelane. Picture: Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers

He said: “In order to ensure the effectiveness of cabinet in delivering to its mandate and in accordance with section 91(2) of the Constitution, I have decided to make the following changes to the national executive; Ms Mmamoloko Tryphosa Kubayi, currently the Minister of Human Settlements is appointed the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development.